Modi’s guarantee will work for every section of society: Dushyant Gautam

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Mar: BJP’s National General Secretary and leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam arrived in Dehradun today on a two day tour. After his arrival, Gautam immediately got into action by first flagging off party raths for Tehri Parliamentary constituency and then holding meetings in respect of the party’s preparations for the coming Lok Sabha polls. In this regard, he also chaired a meeting in respect of Tehri Parliamentary constituency and addressed the party workers.

During an informal interaction with the media today, Gautam conceded that the target of 400 seats for the NDA alliance is a huge target but asserted that the party will be able to achieve this target due to hard work of the party workers. He also claimed that all sections of the society have benefitted by Modi’s guarantee because the guarantee of Modi works on ground. In contrast, the Congress is making false promises. Gautam challenged the Congress to first implement the promises it is making in the states that it in power if at all it is serious to implement them.

In an informal conversation with the media during his two-day stay, Gautam said that the BJP has resolved to make Uttarakhand, a leading state in the country by working with the people. Public opinion is being compiled as to how it wants development. The resolution paper based on this public expectation will be the part of the manifesto of BJP which the new Modi government will implement.

Gautam accepted that the goal is big and for this, the hard working party workers have to work even harder.

Gautam said that the impact of Modi’s actions today is that no voter or person is untouched by it. During Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the world has seen how the people there came out in huge numbers to welcome him. The party functions with the principle of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the result of which is that it is getting blessings from all sections of the society . Answering the question asked by the media about the 5 guarantees of Congress, he said that Modi’s guarantee is a guarantee of fulfilment while the Congress guarantee is false and full of lies. It at all the Congress is even a little serious about her claims then it should first implement them in Karnataka, Himachal and Telangana.