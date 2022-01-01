Modi’s Haldwani visit was disappointing: Harish Rawat

1st list of Cong candidates to be out soon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat claimed, today, that the year 2021 had been painful for the people of the country and the state. In this year, the second wave of corona infection wreaked havoc on the people due to the utter failure of the State and Union Governments. Rawat also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Haldwani was disappointing. Modi’s speech had nothing for the state but empty rhetoric. Rawat said the Centre’s claims on improving the deteriorating economy of the state and the promise of the double engine had proved hollow. It would have been better if the Prime Minister had taken this double engine from here.

Rawat said that inflation is at its peak across the country and unemployment is also increasing continuously. Uttarakhand is facing all round corruption in the administration. He claimed that illegal mining has been at its peak right under the nose of the BJP government, which is behind this illegal mining. The veteran Congress leader also claimed that the MLAs of the ruling party were themselves questioning the government in this regard.

Harish Rawat said that the Congress is seeing the New Year as a new struggle and opportunity to serve the people. He declared that Congress leaders would sit on dharna on 1 January before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and protest against the BJP’s poor governance. Congress was promising better opportunities to the people.

Rawat also stated that the Congress has made significant progress towards finalising candidates for the upcoming elections. He also claimed that a consensus had already been reached on about 45 names in Uttarakhand. He declared that he was seeking everyone’s cooperation on fielding the best possible candidates in the upcoming polls. He added that, after due approval of the Party High Command, the first list of candidates would be made public soon.

Rawat also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Haldwani as disappointing, political ruckus and rain of election rhetoric.