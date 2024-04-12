Modi’s rally in Rishikesh was historic: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Describing PM Modi’s rally held today in Rishikesh as historic, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt claimed that the public has full faith in Modi’s promises and that the party would win all five seats by a margin of 5 lakh votes in each constituency.

Bhatt was speaking to media persons after the rally. He stated that the party workers have been urged to immediately implement Modi’s call to bow one’s head before the deities in Uttarakhand and also seek blessings from the voters by saying ‘Ram Ram’ and to extend Modi’s greetings to the people of Uttarakhand.

Bhatt also expressed his gratitude to lakhs of youths, women, ex-servicemen, all sections of society who had come to hear PM Modi today. He said that the ocean of people that was visible in Rishikesh for the rally shows that, in the great festival of democracy, Uttarakhand is fully inclined towards BJP.

Bhatt claimed that after Modi’s rally held in Rudrapur, there is a wave in the state in favour of building a developed India in the entire Manaskhand and Terai plains. Today, this rally has guaranteed the victory of Modi’s candidates in the elections. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, the double engine government has done historic work. Due to this, the people of Uttarakhand had already made up their mind to bless Modi. But today, after Modi’s inspirational and powerful speech, it has become certain that BJP will win all the seats with more than 75 percent vote share.

Bhatt urged all the party workers that now is the time to make people aware of Modi’s ideas and vision. Together, the party has to seek blessings from more than 1.25 crore people of the state on the basis of Modi’s vision and achievements. The party workers need to work hard and make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time with a huge majority by blooming the lotus at all the polling stations of the state.