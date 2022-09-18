Modi’s vision has raised honour of India across the globe: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Sep: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Literary Exhibition at Hotel Madhuban here today. He also addressed the intellectual discussion held against the colonial slave mentality on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the work towards eradicating the colonial slave mentality and the symbols of slavery was being done during the tenure of Prime Minister Modi.

Dhami said that the Prime Minister has a relationship of Karma and Marma (core essence or ethos) with Uttarakhand. His love for Uttarakhand was well known. The Chief Minister said that after Modi became the Prime Minister, hope, faith and new energy had been infused in the country and the countrymen. Under his leadership, the country is progressing rapidly in every field. India’s prestige, respect and self-respect has increased at the global level. A new work culture has begun in the country. A harmonious, capable and powerful India is now being recognised across the world.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, in these eight years, a prosperous, powerful and harmonious India has become a world leading country, The concept of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” is being realised with the identification of talents in various fields. Today’s India is the India leading the world. It is the effect of Modi’s leadership that the talent of the Indians and India’s honour has increased globally.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has also contributed in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. It is also playing its role towards nation building, as the squirrel had played a role in the construction of Ram Setu in Treta Yuga. Modi has also boosted the morale of the brave soldiers of the country. The security of the country has been strengthened. The Chief Minister said that he himself is the son of a soldier and is familiar with the problems of soldiers.

Dhami added that, Prime Minister Modi has deep reverence and faith in Lord Kedarnath. Along with the reconstruction of Kedarnath, the work on the Badrinath reconstruction plans is also in progress. The Chief Minister said that it is the wish of all the people of the state that Modi has a long life ahead.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister, Vice Chancellor Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, folk singer Narendra Singh Negi, renowned writer Advaita Kala, Ratan Shah, Anant Vijay, Atul Vishnohi along with SP Kochhar were also honoured. Former MP Tarun Vijay conducted the programme. A large number of elite citizens were present in the program along with Director General of Police Ashok Kumar. The exhibition was organised by the Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.