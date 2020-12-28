Mohit Miyan leads UPES to win  match against Jal Sansthan by 8 wickets 

Jal Santhan won the toss and elected to bat first. UPES team restricted them to 150 runs. Only Pradeep Tomar could face the brilliant bowing attack from UPES. He scored 75 runs from 54 balls.

•Mohit Miyan took 3 wickets, Manish Madaan and Sanjay Gusain took 2 wickets each.

The opening batsmen from UPES were, Gaurav Taneja and Mohit Miyan.

•Mohit Miyan and Gaurav Taneja shared the longest partnership of 109 runs in 59 balls.

Miyan scored the highest runs: 84 runs that included 8 sixes and 8 fours in 25 balls.

Gaurav Taneja with 25 runs, 2 boundaries and 1 six in 34 balls was not out.

Atri Nautiyal captained the UPES team. Sharad Mehra was the Assistant Manager and Coach. Manish Yagnik was the Assistant Manager and Assistant Coach.

The next UPES match is with Transport Department on December 28.

The 7th edition of this tournament is being organized in the memory of Shaheed Lance Naik Pradeep Singh Rawat from ‘4 Garhwal Rifles’. The final match of the tournament is scheduled on 11th January 2021 where the Martyr’s family will be present & honoured as ‘Chief Guest’ and beneficiary of UPES homage to Shaheed Lance Naik Pradeep Singh Rawat.