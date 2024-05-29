Monsoon may hit UK around June 25

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 28 May : The met office in Dehradun on Tuesday said the monsoon in Uttarakhand is likely to arrive on June 25 and predicted rain activities in the next few days in the hills.

“Most probably, the arrival of monsoon in Kerala is around May 30-31. We have kept June 25 as the likely date of arrival of monsoon in Uttarakhand which normally takes 20- 25 days to reach the hills from Kerala,” said Bikram Singh, Director Met Department in Dehradun.

Before the arrival of monsoon , there is going to be some rain activities in the hills. Barring plains, rains are likely to occur in the next few days in parts of Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi and Chamoli. The rain activity may increase after May 30, Singh said. However, there will be no rains in the plains including Dehradun and Haridwar in coming days, he said.

Singh asserted that the heat wave conditions are not very severe in Uttarakhand. “After 2-3 days of heat wave on May 18-20, we have not witnessed any severe heat wave conditions in Uttarakhand,” Singh said.