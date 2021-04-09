Moot Court competition held at Law College Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Apr: The final round of the Sushila Devi Moot Court Competition was organised amid COVID guidelines at Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University. Chairman of Uttarakhand Police Complaints Authority, Justice BS Verma was the Chief Guest, while Chancellor of the University, Jitender Joshi was the special guest. Around 250 students had registered for the competition.

Justice BS Verma and Dean of Law College Dehradun Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna were the adjudicators in the final round.

Prof Rajesh Bahuguna stated that the initial round was inaugurated on 22 January, the finals of which were organised today. Students demonstrated their skills in the Moot Court, Client Counseling and PIL Drafting Competitions.

The topic of the Moot Court Competition was ‘Amendment to Section 35 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act’ which was challenged in the Supreme Court. The amendment empowered the competent authority to declare a person a terrorist while previously only persons of an organisation could be declared as terrorists.

Participants argued that the amendment violated the fundamental rights of citizens and hence should be declared ultra vires. However, the advocates from government side pleaded that the same is a subtle weapon for effectively curbing terrorist activities.

In his address, Justice BS Verma observed that experience occupies a primary position in the field of legal profession. “Organising successive Moot Court Competitions is a revolutionary and exemplary step of Law College Dehradun,” he remarked. He added that the participants in the final rounds displayed excellent argumentative skills and their arguments for and against the topic amply gave a glimpse of veteran lawyers in them.

After a tough contest, the team of Rajat Gaur, Yogi Chaudhary and Rahul was declared the winner, while Rajat Gaur and Anushka Jha were adjudged as best Advocates. Ojaswa Dev Jha and Disha Verma as well as Aditi were declared winners of the PIL Drafting and client counseling competitions, respectively.

Chancellor Jitender Joshi rewarded the winners with a cash prize of Rs. 30,000 and shields.

Also present on the occasion were Dr Poonam Rawat, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Anil Kumar Dixit, Ujjawal Kumar Singh, Dr Vijay Srivastava, Ramakant Tripathi, Dr Anjum Parvez, Abhiranjan Dixit, Kuljit Singh, Dr Vaibhav Uniyal and hundreds of students.