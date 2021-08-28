More announcements by CM: College students to be gifted tablets

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made several important announcements in the Vidhan Sabha, again, today. The announcements included a promise to gift mobile tablets to students of government colleges. He also stated that, considering the financial condition of the state, a deduction of Rs 1 crore would be made from the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLA-LAD) of each MLA for the financial year 2020-21.

Dhami said that about 1 lakh students would be benefited by the gift of the tablets. The total expenditure in this regard is expected to be around Rs 100 crores. Apart from this, Dhami further announced that appropriate action would be taken to waive the House Tax of ex-servicemen residing in the Cantonment Boards located in the state. Dhami also announced that, for the development of agriculture and allied sectors in the state and to prevent of migration and with the aim of creating self-employment opportunities, a committee would be constituted headed by former Chief Secretary and former Chairman, Uttarakhand Revenue Council, Subhash Kumar to study the situation and give necessary suggestions.

The Chief Minister also announced a one-time incentive of Rs 10,000 to Police Constables, Head Constables, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors for the commendable work and services being done by them during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dhami added that Patwaris / Lekhpals, Revenue Inspectors and NaibTehsildars would also be given a one-time incentive of Rs 10,000 for the commendable work and services being done by them during the Covid pandemic. The Chief Minister also announced similar incentives for officers of the Rural Development Department of the level of Rural Development Officer, Gram Panchayat Development Officer and Assistant Development Officer. A one-time incentive of Rs 10,000 would be given to them.

Another important announcement made by him was that separate toilets would be constructed for girl students in all the schools of the state. He also announced an increase in the amount of the Shivanand Nautiyal Scholarship from Rs 250 to Rs 1500 and also an increase in the number of its beneficiaries from 11 to 100. Dhami further announced a raise in the amount of Sridev Suman State Meritorious Scholarship from Rs 150 to Rs 1000. He stated that virtual classes would be arranged in 600 additional schools in the state soon. An admission fortnight will be observed from 1 to 14 September 2021 in all government schools including Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas. On 15 September, Swagatosav will be celebrated to welcome the newly admitted children in the schools.