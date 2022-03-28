More flights, more destinations from Jolly Grant Airport from today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Mar: More flights and more destinations have been added from Jolly Grant Airport from tomorrow onwards. While some additional flights are beginning from tomorrow, some will be added in April and some in May and June. Speaking to Garhwal Post, Jolly Grant Airport Director Prabhakar Mishra informed that with the addition of new flights and destinations, the total number of flights to and fro Jolly Grant Airport would go up to 31. It may be recalled that some destinations have been added again post Corona as the flights to those destinations had been called off during the Corona period. According to Mishra, Indigo, SpiceJet Airlines is also going to extend their services from Jollygrant Airport to additonal cities. Indigo Airlines will start air services to Pantnagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad from 27 March and Amritsar from June 5. At the same time, SpiceJet Airlines is also starting air services for Varanasi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad from tomorrow. Mishra said that from March 27, Indigo Airlines would start air services to Pantnagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad and from 5 June to Amritsar. IndiGo’s Pant Nagar flight would leave Delhi for Pantnagar at 12:45 pm and would reach Pantnagar at 1:50 pm. After this, the same aircraft would take off from Pantnagar to Dehradun at 2:10 pm and would land at Jolly Grant airport at 3:00 pm. After this it would fly from Jollygrant to Pantnagar at 3:20 pm and reach Pantnagar at 4:05 pm and then fly from there at 4.25 pm to reach Delhi at 5:35 pm. He informed that this aircraft would be a 78 seater ATR aircraft of Indigo Airlines. This would prove beneficial for the passengers going directly from Delhi to Pantnagar and coming from Pantnagar to Dehradun.