More than 15,000 cases pending in family courts in U’khand

Dehradun, 13 May: In Uttarakhand, 15,997 family related cases like marriage and divorce were pending in the family courts as on 1 January, 2022. This has been revealed in a response to a RTI inquiry made by senior advocate Nadeem Uddin. Apprehension has been expressed that, in the event of the Uniform Civil Code being implemented, with a huge increase in such cases, the disposal of pending cases may take even more time.

Right to information activist Nadeem Uddin, a lawyer from Kashipur, had sought information from the Public Information Officer of the High Court regarding pending matrimonial (divorce, divorce, separation, etc.) cases in Uttarakhand. In response to this, according to the details made available to Nadeem, at the beginning of this year, 15,997 cases were pending in 18 family courts in various districts of Uttarakhand. The maximum number, 5047 cases are pending in three family courts of Haridwar, while just 150 cases are pending in Tehri’s family court.

As per the details of pending cases in family courts, a total of 15,997 cases of marriage, divorce and other family related matters in 18 family courts of the district are pending as on 1 January and the pendency must have increased since more cases might have been filed since in various family courts across the state. District wise pending cases include 257 in 1 family court in Almora district, 4203 in 5 family courts in Dehradun district, 5047 in 5 family courts in Haridwar district, 2071 in 2 family courts in Nainital district, 823 in 2 family courts in Pauri Garhwal district, 150 cases are pending in 1 family court of Tehri Garhwal while 3446 cases are pending in 4 family courts of Udham Singh Nagar district.