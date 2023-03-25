More than 30 lakh health IDs created in U’khand, so far

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: In the era of the information revolution, Uttarakhand is also becoming increasingly digital in the field of public health. Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, more than 30.61 lakh people have become a part of the mission by creating their Ayushman Bharat ID. The complete health related details of the ID makers have been registered online. Dehradun has a maximum number of 6,61,919 Ayushman Bharat Digital IDs.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was started in 2021 in the state. Due to persistent efforts made under the mission, the pace of digitalisation of the health records of the people of Uttarakhand is moving at a satisfactory level. People are increasingly becoming a part of this digital mission. So far, more than 30.61 lakh people have already got their digital Ayushman IDs in the state where their medical records have been digitised.

According to Arunendra Chauhan, State Mission Director of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under which the health records of all the citizens are being digitised. The digital records will carry complete details of health tests and treatments. If one goes to any hospital for treatment, the record will be available online. Efforts are being made to make the Ayushman ID of every person.

The benefits of having digital ID of Ayushman Bharat Scheme include online availability of all health related details of the person, paperless registration and treatment of the patients at the hospitals and facility to take tokens through QR codes at the hospitals.

So far, a total of 30,61,634 digital IDs have been created under the Ayushman Scheme in Uttarakhand. In Dehradun, 6,61,919 IDs, in Nainital, 3,98,571 IDs, in Haridwar 2,82,253 IDs, in Udham Singh Nagar 2,32,694, in Pauri Garhwal 1,83,236, in Almora 1,43,166, in Tehri 1,22,741, in Pithoragarh 94,285, in Chamoli 75,008, in Bageshwar 71,453, in Champawat 65,452, in Uttarkashi 55,736, in Rudraprayag 28,832 IDs have been created. In addition, 6,46,288 IDs have been created of persons whose records do not mention their respective districts.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a revolutionary step in the field of health. All the details of health will be available through the AaBha number. Strict instructions have also been given to the officials concerned to do the work of connecting 100 percent people with the mission in the state on priority.