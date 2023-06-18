More than 3,000 people benefit from second health camp in Kotdwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar , 17 Jun: Second free medical check-up, consultation and drug distribution camp was organized at Sri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Padampur, after the efforts of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and help of Junoon Charitable Society of Yatharth Hospital Noida.

The health camp was formally inaugurated by Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. In the team of Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital Greater Noida, more than 32 doctors and more than 70 medical staff provided health care to the people of the area.

From 8:00 in the morning, there was an influx of people to each specialist. During the camp , the team of doctors distributed free medicines after examining the health of the patients. Stalls related to NCD and TB screening, health check-ups of pregnant women, family welfare counseling, immunization, eye check-up, dental check-up, blood check-up, drug distribution counters, skin-related diseases, mental health check-ups, were the highlights at the camp .

During this, more than 02 thousand people got different types of tests done in the camp : eye, general medicine, gynecology, infant disease, nose-ear-throat, dental disease, bone disease, heart disease, gastro, mental disease, throat disease, etc., General Specialist doctors were present for the treatment of diseases.

Addressing the gathering at the camp , Ritu Khanduri said that to ensure that the common people in her Vidhan Sabha constituency remain healthy and to facilitate the provision of convenient treatment, she has decided to organize health camps on a large scale every year in Vidhan Sabha Kotdwar .

She said that this health camp would be organized every year. Claiming that she is sensitive about health problems it would be her endeavor to ensure that health camps are organized regularly so that every section of society gets the benefit of health services. The Speaker said that we should check our health frequently so that there is no risk of suffering from any serious disease in the future.