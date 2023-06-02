More than 50.81 lakh Ayushman Cards issued in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: The State Health Authority of Uttarakhand has claimed that the Ayushman Yojana, which provides free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year is making rapid progress in the state. It has also claimed that the pace of making more cards is also making progress as per the expectations. The State Health Authority has stated that due to a special campaign for greater public awareness regarding the scheme, so far Ayushman cards of more than 50. 81 lakh people have already been made. On the other hand, for the benefit of free facility, more than 7.69 lakh patients have been admitted in private and government hospitals empanelled under the scheme. The government has, so far, spent an amount of more than Rs 1424 crores on the diagnosis and treatment for various diseases of the beneficiaries.

So far, in Almora, 2,57,069; in Bageshwar, 1,11,402; in Chamoli, 1,95,759; in Champawat, 1,13,558; in Dehradun, 10,63,105; in Haridwar, 8,55,429; in Nainital, 4,78,332; in Pauri, 3,70,032; in Pithoragarh, 2,01,979; in Rudraprayag, 1,20,422; in Tehri, 3,11,888; in US Nagar, 8,24,476 and in Uttarkashi 1,78,413 persons already have Ayushman cards and in the state a total of 50.81 lakhs persons have got their Ayushman cards.

The Government today also claimed that awareness programmes are being run in the areas by the State Health Authority to make the benefits of Ayushman Yojana accessible to the masses. The Government has declared that all the families of Uttarakhand will be linked with the Ayushman Scheme.