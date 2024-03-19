More than Rs 7 crores cash, illicit liquor confiscated in connection with Lok Sabha polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Joint Chief Electoral Officer Namami Bansal held a press briefing with media persons regarding the Model Code of Conduct and Law and Order at the Secretariat Media Centre, here, today.

Bansal stated that, after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, liquor and unaccounted cash confiscation operations have been intensified in every district of the state.

In this connection, on 16 and 17 March, all posters-banners and publicity material of the government and the parties have been removed from about 40 thousand buildings across the state. She further stated that, during the current month, unaccounted cash worth Rs 7 crores, illicit liquor and drugs have been seized from 1 to 16 March, of which the highest quantity is of drugs. (FST), Static Surveillance Team and Quick Response Team (QRT) have been constituted and are now fully active. In all 293 FSTs and 158 QRTs have been set up in Uttarakhand.

Namami Bansal also confirmed that the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli and that the new Home Secretary will be appointed by the Election Commission.