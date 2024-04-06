Mortal remains of Martyr Kamal Bhakuni consigned to flames

By Our Staff Reporter

Almora, 4 Apr: The mortal remains of martyr Kamal Bhakuni, a resident of Almora, were consigned to the flames, here, today. When the martyr’s body was brought to Bunga village of Chanoda, the eyes of the entire village were filled with tears.

Kamal, who laid down his life while protecting the nation at the young age of just 24 years, leaves behind his bereaved parents and an elder brother, Pradeep Singh Bhakuni, who is also serving in the Army. It may be recalled that Kamal Singh Bhakuni attained martyrdom during an encounter yesterday with militants in Manipur, where he was currently posted.

According to the family, he was shot in the head by the terrorists and died immediately.

According to family members, he had left home for duty only 25 days ago. But no one knew that Kamal would never return. After his departure, a mountain of sorrow has fallen on his family. However, right now, the father is proud of the martyrdom of his son and also of the fact that his elder son Pradeep Bhakuni also serves in the army.

On behalf of the state government, Someshwar MLA and Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya reached Kamal Bhakuni’s family residence to pay tribute to the martyr. After this, the mortal remains of the martyred soldier were taken from his residence to the cremation ground at Lakdi Paav. Here his mortal remains were consigned to the flames amid slogans of ‘Kamal Bhakuni Amar Rahein’.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said that she salutes the martyrdom of Kamal Singh Bhakuni, a soldier of the 16 Kumaon Regiment, who was martyred for protecting the motherland with his indomitable courage. She added that the entire state and the country are proud of the martyrdom of Kamal but at the same time deeply saddened by the loss.