Motivate ‘Divyang’ to become self- employed: Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Jul: Founder of the ‘Divyang – Ek Umeed’ organisation, Vikas Gupta met Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Monday at the Raj Bhawan, here. Appreciating the efforts of the organisation, Governor Maurya said that handicapped persons can become self-reliant and empowered through

self-employment. Better platforms should be provided for the products made by handicapped people. They should be motivated towards start up

projects. Collective efforts are required for the social and economic uplift of the handicapped persons.