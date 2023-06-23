Motivational Film by Avinash Dhyani aims to encourage children believe in their dreams

Dehradun, 21 Jun: Film bu5ffs amongst Uttarakhandis are well aware of Actor, Director, Writer Avinash Dhyani’s struggle to bring his dreams to fruition.

His recent pan India releases were ’72 Hours: A Martyr Who Never Died’ and ‘Sumeru’ that were created in Uttarakhandi soil.

Now his next feature film “Phooli” promises to be a poignant tale of inspiration.

"This is a film that aims to motivate the youngsters, especially school going children. It encourages them to overpower their circumstances and reach out to their potential and emerge winners in life," states the director who has promised to himself to dream big.

‘Phooli’ is a metaphorically symbolic film that emphasises the importance of self-worth and self-reliance. Subtly it addresses issues related to child and women empowerment, and can be the flag-bearer of the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” and “Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan” initiatives of the government policies for sure.

Talking about the theme of his new film he avers, "The theme herein puts to shame the notion that 'the girl child is a liability," by delineating the vast range of attitudinal and cognitive strengths that the young protagonist possesses.

There are countless children who are deprived of education and especially girls who are burdened with household responsibilities, he underlines.

“Time is now ripe to teach our girls how to depend on their own strengths in the face of adversitie,” he adds.

PHOOLI is a must watch film for every child. And the privileged ones will get the message that they are the blessed ones with the best of opportunities.

The whole purpose of the film is to motivate and encourage each member of our society to promote education amongst every child and be their “Jaadugar”reveals Dhyani who plays the Magician who works wonders in the life of a despondent girl living in the difficult circumstances of a Himalayan village.