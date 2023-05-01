Motivational speeches dominate TEDx event held at DIS Riverside

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Apr: The spirit of sharing knowledge and experiences made the TEDxYouth Talks organised by Doon International School Riverside Campus (DISRC) enriching, not only for the students but for every one who attended the programme on Saturday afternoon.

TED is a reputed international non-profit organization devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short talks. TEDx are independently run events that bring the spirit of TED’s mission of ‘ideas worth spreading’ to local communities around the globe.

With its pristine environs and state of the art campus, DISRC served as a perfect setting for rumination on a wide range of subjects to foster learning, inspiration and wonder.

The TEDxYouth@DISRiverside with the theme ‘ASPIRE.. BELIEVE… ACHIEVE!! ‘ hosted by DISRC, had a diverse line up of speakers. It featured eminent personalities like the Director General of Police Ashok Kumar who is a brave heart adorned with several bravery awards; Chief Commissioner GST Deepankar Aron who is an IRS Officer and an Author; Jaskirat Kaur, a Business leader, IIT & IIM topper and a National Pageant winner; Akshit Batra who is an Entrepreneur and Founder of I-Can India; Maanas Lal, a renowned author and artist; and Anukriti Batra Arora, Entrepreneur and founder of Plan your Memories.

The conference began with the engrossing talk by DGP Kumar. He spoke on the topic – Aspire to Achieve! Aron spoke eloquently about ‘Indian Heritage – 2000 years of History in 20 minutes’.

Jaskirat Kaur’s topic was ‘You Can Have It All’. Mr Akshit Batra’s affable, honest and realistic talk left the audience motivated and set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. He spoke eloquently on the subject ‘Understanding Modern Day Substance Abuse among School Children – Towards Prevention and Protection’. Maanas Lal gave a powerful talk on asking for help when in distress- ‘Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!’ Bringing fresh perspective on the realm of business was Anukriti Batra who spoke on the topic ‘Create Your Own Passion’. The Guest of Honour for our second edition of TEDx Talks was the Headmaster of The Doon School, Dr Jagpreet Singh, who gave a highly inspirational inaugural talk that was appreciated by everyone in the audience. The vote of thanks was proposed by the Director, HS Mann.

The afternoon was a memorable one where each person took back life lessons and ideas worth deliberation.