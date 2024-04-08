MoU between HNB Garhwal University & NIT Srinagar extended

By Our Staff Reporter

SRINAGAR GARHWAL, 5 Apr: A significant milestone was achieved as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNB Garhwal University) and the National Institute of Technology Srinagar, extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic and research collaborations.

The signing ceremony, attended by dignitaries from both institutions, marked the extension of the MoU for the period of next five years (2024-29).

Vice Chancellor Professor Annapurna Nautiyal and Director Professor Lalit K Awasthi underscored the mutual benefits it brings.

In addition to the heads of the institutions, other notable attendees included Pro Vice Chancellor Prof RC Bhatt, and Director – Research Development Cell (RDC) Prof Hemwati Nandan from HNB Garhwal University, and Prof Sanat Agrawal, Dean, R&C, from NIT Srinagar.

Prof Nautiyal and Prof Awasthi underscored the significance of interdisciplinary collaborations, especially between Science and Humanities disciplines. They shed light on the prospective uses of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cyber Physical Systems in meeting societal demands. Additionally, they mentioned the inauguration of a Technology Pre-Incubation Cell to nurture innovation and startup ventures. Discussions also revolved around the implementation of digital lockers for credit transfer in interdisciplinary courses, aiming to facilitate student enrolment in hybrid courses.

Prof RC Bhatt stressed the need for effective implementation of the MoU, involving active participation from Tehri and Pauri based campuses of HNB Garhwal University. In addition to the mentioned dignitaries, several other important individuals from HNB Garhwal University also attended the event including Prof MP Thapliyal (Dean, School of Engineering and Technology), Prof YP Reiwani (Coordinator, NAAC), Dr Manisha Nigam and Dr Bhupinder Mittal (Assistant Directors, RDC), Dr Ram Sahu (President, IIC), and Dr Digar Singh (Coordinator, Technology Preincubation Cell), along with Jitendra Dimri (Deputy Registrar, Finance), and Ashutosh Bahuguna (PRO).

The extension of this MoU signifies a commitment to furthering academic excellence and collaborative research between the two institutions, paving the way for innovative advancements and societal impact.