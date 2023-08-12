MoU signed between Doon University & CCRIAU, Taiwan, on collaboration in AI, Cyber Security

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Doon University has signed an MoU with International Centre for AI and Cyber Security Research and Innovation Asia University CCRIAU, Taiwan, for enhancement of academic and research collaboration between the two institutes in the academic field of AI and Cyber Security.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal said that the MoU facilitates cooperation between the two institutes in the field of artificial intelligence, cyber security, machine learning, internet of things, computer vision, health care, mobile security, cloud security, adversarial machine learning and various other domains of computer science.

Present during the MoU signing ceremony were Doon University Registrar Dr MS Manderwal, Prof RP Mamgai, Prof HC Purohit, Dr Narendra Rawal, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Himani Sharma, Dr Charu Dwivedi, Dr Komal and Dr Asharam Gairola.

Emphasising that the researchers of Computer Science Department of Doon University will get international level training in Taiwan, the Vice Chancellor said that the varsity is further exploring the possibilities with Asia University (CCRIAU), Taiwan, for Dual Degree Programme in Computer Science.

In his address on the occasion, CCRI Asia University Director Professor Brij B Gupta said that Doon University will be the first in this state where an International Conference in cyber security and AI domain will be organised in collaboration with Asia University Taiwan in the coming year. He said that students can apply for many fellowships to pursue research internship programmes and student exchange in Taiwan, such as Taiwan International Internship Program (IIP) Fellowship, Taiwan Experience Education Program (TEEP) Fellowship, and Asia University Research funding.

Professor Dangwal stated that Doon University is working towards further introducing BTech (CSE) and BSc (CS Honours) and is planning to offer a dual degree programme in association with Asia University Taiwan. Under this, a student studying in BTech and BSc Computer Science (Research) honours will get an opportunity to spend at least one semester in Asia University Taiwan. A faculty exchange programme is also being provisioned under this MoU.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the coming time is of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Security. Any country pursuing high quality research in this field will be economically, strategically and socially strong and prosperous in the coming times. “There is possibility that the future wars would be fought in the cyber domain by artificial intelligence. Therefore it is the responsibility of the educational institutions to provide better research opportunities to the researchers in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security,” said Professor Dangwal.

This MoU will pave the way for Doon University to collaborate and participate in conducting academic activities with other prestigious universities of the world level.

Doon University, India and CCRIAU, Taiwan will allow exchange of in-house developed software and other materials, technology and components in areas of cooperation, if permitted under the regulations governing both the institutions.

Dr Preeti Mishra, In-charge of Advance Cyber Security Research Lab, Doon University, said that through this MoU, the students of B.Sc (Computer Science) / B.Tech / MTech / Ph.D (Computer Science and Engineering) will get research internships and exchange programs which will give them an opportunity to study in Taiwan’s university for 3 to 6 months.