MOU signed between ICSI & U’chal University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Uttaranchal University and Institute of Company Secretaries of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding today. Principal of Law College Dehradun, Dr Rajesh Bahuguna signed the MOU on behalf of Uttaranchal University, while the same was done by Ashish Garg, President of ICSI, New Delhi. An Online Signing Ceremony was organised on the occasion.

Chancellor of the University, Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Devendra Pathak along with Deans and Directors of the University were present in the Board Room during the entire ceremony. Many students and faculty members also participated in the event.

President Ashish Garg, Vice President Nagendra Rao, Secretary Ashish Mohan (all from ICSI), Chairman of NIRC Suresh Pandey, President of Dehradun Chapter of ICSI, Upasana Agarwal, Vijay Lakshmi Sati, Anita Bhandari along with other officials of the institute also participated in the event.

Interpreting the MOU, Dr Rajesh Bahuguna stated that, as per the agreement, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Uttaranchal University would jointly conduct Research Projects, Faculty Development and Exchange Programmes, Workshops and Seminars.

Terming the agreement as historic, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Devendra Pathak expressed the hope that the same would ensure continuous innovative development of the institutions. He reiterated that the agreement would prove to be a milestone in research and academic spheres.

Chancellor Joshi declared that, after this MOU, the eligibility of Company Secretary would be made a listed eligibility criterion for doing PhD from Uttaranchal University.

Addressing the audience during the event, President Ashish Garg, thanked the officials, students and staff of both the institutions. He observed that, if both the institutions observed the terms and conditions of MOU in letter and spirit, the same would ensure the golden future of the students of the concerned institutions.