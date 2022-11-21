MoU Signed between RCUES & SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: A MoU was signed between Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies ( RCUES ), Lucknow and Swami Rama Himalayan University ( SRHU ), Dehradun on 18 November at the University Office, SRHU for enabling efficient knowledge sharing and information exchange for enhancing institutional capacity in training, implementation and skill development.

RCUES was established by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India in 1968.

Er AK Gupta (Additional Director, RCUES , Lucknow) Dr Alka Singh (Deputy Director, RCUES , Lucknow) Dr Nasruddin (Asstt Director, RCUES , Lucknow) from RCUES , Lucknow (UP) and Dr Vijendra Chauhan (Pro- Vice Chancellor, SRHU ) Dr Susheela Sharma Registrar SRHU , Er HP Uniyal (Honorary Advisor, SRHU ) and Dr Rajendra Dobhal (Director, Strategic Planning and Research & Development, SRHU ) were present on the momentous occasion and addressed the gathering.

KRC (Key Resource Center for JJM), WATSAN and RDI Team of HIHT briefly introduced and shared about their recently accomplished training and capacity development programs under Jal Jeevan Mission and various other programs of State and Central Government.

AK Gupta, Additional Director, RCUES informed that they have signed a MoU with Govt of Uttarakhand today, for training and skill development of officials of Urban local bodies, under AMRUT-2 a prestigious Urban development programme of Govt of India.

All the training and skill development programme will be done in SRHU campus only, with proactive partnership of SRHU , stated Dr Vijay Dhasmana, VC SRHU .