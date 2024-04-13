MoU signed between SRHU & PHDCCI on Industrial Training

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DOIWALA, 12 Apr: Students of Swami Rama Himalayan University Jolly Grant will receive support from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) for industrial training and career growth. A special MoU has been signed between the two institutions in this regard.

The MoU was formally inked under the guidance of Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, and in the presence of Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Registrar Dr Mukesh Bijlwan, and PHDCCI Executive Director Dr Ranjit Mehta.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal stated that the MoU will allow university students to benefit from the expertise and resources of the PHD Chamber, offering seminars, workshops, and industrial training to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Executive Director Dr Ranjit Mehta noted that PHDCCI is conducting an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) awareness tour across the country, and similar programme will be organised at SRHU under this MoU.

SRHU Director of Academic Development, Dr Vijendra Chauhan mentioned that the agreement will also enable industry leaders to benefit from the expertise of university faculty members. Registrar Dr Mukesh Bijlwan added that this would develop new vigour in the university’s teaching and research efforts.

The event was coordinated by Dr Apoorv Trivedi.

Dr Bindu De, Dr Sanchita, Dr Mohit Verma, Dr Pramod Kumar, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Dr Ajay Dubey, Dr Ganesh, and PHDCCI officials Dr Jatinder Singh, Rajiv Ghai, Hemant Kochhar, and Vishal Kala were present on the occasion.

Coordinator Dr. Apoorv Trivedi explained that the PhD Chamber, established in 1905, is the largest industry consortium in India. It connects millions of small and large enterprises. Through this agreement, university teachers and students will receive advanced training at various industrial units associated with the PhD Chamber.

Swami Rama Himalayan University is also associated with prestigious educational and business institutions globally, including Business College (IBC) Denmark, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Global Health Alliance (GHA) United Kingdom, Lappeenranta University of Applied Sciences Finland, University of Rostock Germany, Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC), CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, and Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD), along with other renowned organisations like Learn-It involved in skill development.