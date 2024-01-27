MP Anil Baluni approves purchase of medical equipment worth Rs 34 lakhs for Chamoli

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 24 Jan: Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni has donated life saving equipment to improve health facilities in Chamoli, the border district of Uttarakhand. These items have been purchased from MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD Fund) approved by Baluni. In this recommendation made from the MP‘s funds, anaesthesia work station, blood bank refrigerator and C-arm machine will be installed in local hospitals in the district and this will expectedly also prove helpful in saving the lives of Char Dham pilgrims along with the local people.
In a letter written to Nodal Officer Pauri in this regard, Baluni has given approval to install health equipment worth Rs 34 lakhs. Under which, Rs 16 lakhs has been released for anaesthesia work station in Karnaprayag sub-district hospital and Rs 5 lakh for blood bank refrigerator. Besides, C-arm machine will also be installed in Women’s Base Hospital Simli at a cost of Rs 14 lakh. It is noteworthy that the need for these important medical equipment was being felt in the hospitals here for a long time. Which, after being installed here, they will be useful in saving the lives of a large number of common people in this border and remote district. Besides, these machines are also going to prove helpful in the health related problems faced by the people coming on Char Dham Yatra.