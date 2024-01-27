MP Anil Baluni approves purchase of medical equipment worth Rs 34 lakhs for Chamoli

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni has donated life saving equipment to improve health facilities in Chamoli , the border district of Uttarakhand. These items have been purchased from MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD Fund) approved by Baluni . In this recommendation made from the MP ‘s funds, anaesthesia work station, blood bank refrigerator and C-arm machine will be installed in local hospitals in the district and this will expectedly also prove helpful in saving the lives of Char Dham pilgrims along with the local people.