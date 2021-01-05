MP Shah, MLA Joshi lay foundation stone of road in Maldevta

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jan: Tehri MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Bhainswadgaon-Maldevta motorway in Maldevata, here, today. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the 17.375 km long motorway will be built at a cost of Rs 1121.72 lakh.

Addressing the public meeting on the occasion, MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, who was the Chief Guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony, said that the BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to development. She said that the development of the village panchayat Kyara in the Mussoorie assembly constituency adopted by her is also a priority.

Talking about women empowerment, MP Shah said she was always in favor of women’s welfare and overall development.

MLA Ganesh Joshi told the officials of PMGSY that the construction work on the road should be completed in 9 months so that the work on the already approved asphaltisation could be started and the residents would benefit. He said that after the construction of this road, many other villages like Bhaiswanagaon, Chhamroli would benefit immensely.

He explained to the residents in detail about the development work being done in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency. On this occasion, MLA Joshi also announced a grant of Rs 6 lakh for tin sheds in Ragadgaon.

Present on this occasion were BJP District President Shamsher Singh Pundir, District Panchayat Vice President Deepak Pundir, BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal, District Panchayat Member Veer Singh, Cantt Vice President Badal Prakash, Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar, Rajpal Singh Rawat, Narayan Singh Rana, OBC Morcha President Manoj Kharola, Ghanshyam Negi, Sundar Payal, Rajpal Melwal, Balam Singh, Dheeraj Thapa, Sameer Pundir, Arvind Topwal, village head Neelam Kotwal, Mahavir Kotwal, Itwar Singh Ramola, village head Dinesh, area panchayat members and other residents.