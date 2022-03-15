MPs from U’khand call on Modi, congratulate him for the victory

Dehradun, 14 Mar: All the five Lok Sabha MPs and two Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttarakhand today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the party’s victory in Uttarakhand and they also credited him for the victory. This was for the first time after a thumping majority for the BJP in the Vidhan Sabha elections, that the MPs from the state met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later the MPs also called on the BJP President JP Nadda and offered sweets for the party’s victory in the assembly elections.

On this occasion, Haridwar MP and former Union Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the people of Uttarakhand had put their stamp of approval on the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of the state. He added that Uttarakhand was definitely moving towards becoming a model state of the country. In charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam, MP Maharani Rajya Laxmi Shah (Tehri), MP Tirath Singh Rawat (Pauri), Ajay Bhatt (Nainital), MP Ajay Tamta (Almora) Rajya Sabha MPs Naresh Bansal, and Anil Baluni were present on this occasion.