MPS holds Annual Fete

Mussoorie, 7 May: Mussoorie Public School celebrated its Annual Fete, here. It was enjoyed by the students, parents, friends and relatives. Many stalls were set up for games, eatables, etc. Tambola and candle lighting with one matchstick were enjoyed the most.

Principal Joyteea Mukerjee said, “We have not had a school fete for the past three years due to Covid. It was finally decided to organise the fate, this year.” The entire school campus, beginning from the gate, the passage-way and the grounds were all decorated brilliantly. Lively music was being played all around.

There were many ex-students present who became nostalgic and went down memory lane. The fete was also an interesting learning experience for all, as students were given specific duties and responsibilities, which they handled them very well. Students Kushi Sonker and Suresh Thapa said that they enjoyed the annual fate lottery. Students met those from other schools and colleges.