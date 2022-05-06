MPSC’s Adarsh, Priyanshu clinch Gold in U’khand SFA Championship

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 May: Maharana Pratap Sports College launched its campaign in the ‘Uttarakhand Sports for All Championship 2022’ with Adarsh Yadav clinching the gold medal in the Boys’ U-16 2000m and Priyanshu K in Boys’ U-18 1500m at the College Athletics track here on Thursday.

After a nail-biting tussle in the Boys’ 2000m Under-16 race, Adarsh Yadav came out on top, beating his schoolmate Abhishek Kumar by a whisker, with a difference of only 0.10 seconds between their timings. While the top two runners clocked 6:02.26 and 6:02.36 minutes respectively, Priyanshu Bhatt of Agape Mission School clocked 8:22.83 minutes to secure the third place.

Maharana Pratap Sports College made a clean sweep in the Boys’ 1500m Under-18 run, led by Priyanshu K, who clocked 4:14.57 minutes to take home the gold. His schoolmates, silver medal winner Sourab Kumar and bronze medal winner Mayank Rathour, finished the race in 4:15.95 and 4:21.84 minutes, respectively.

The Maharana Pratap Sports College buzzed with excitement on the opening day of the Sports for All Championship 2022, with hundreds of students, parents, teachers and coaches witnessing the unique multi-sports bonanza, a first for the city.

Off the running track, underdog Debadrita Paul of Patanjali Gurukulam, Haridwar, secured first place by registering a commendable distance of 8.32m in the Boys’ Under-14 Shot Put event. He was joined on the podium by Maharana Pratap Sports College boys Hitesh Gariya and Akansh Kumar, securing silver and bronze medals with the respective distances of 8.10m and 7.30m.

In the Boys’ Under-16 shot put, Arjun Rautela of Maharana Pratap Sports College clinched the top spot by registering an impressive throw of 9.01m. Arpit Chaudhary of Birla Open Minds Pre-School took home the silver medal with 8.18m and Anmol Pandey of Maharana Pratap Sports College settled for the bronze medal with 8.15m.

Among the female participants, Bhawna Negi of Him Jyoti School secured first place in the Girls’ Under-14 Long Jump by scaling 3.65 m. Divyanshi Negi of Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School secured second place with a leap of 3.63m and Palak Panwar of Him Jyoti School settled for the bronze by registering a distance of 3.62m.

The athletics extravaganza will continue on Friday at the Maharana Pratap Sports College with Javelin, High Jump, relay and many more sports scheduled.