Mrinal Bharti wins Juris Golf Cup, Rahul Krishnan is runners up

Gov inaugurates Juris Golf Cup Tournament at Raj Bhawan Nainital

Juris

Golf

Cup

Golf

Juris

Cup

Bharti

Mrinal

Bharti

Juris

Cup

Rahul

Krishnan

up

runners

up

runners

up

Rahul

Krishnan

runners

up

Thetournament organised by the Legal Eagle Golfers’ Association (LEGA) was hosted at the Nainital Raj BhavanCourse here today. The competition was inaugurated by the Governor, Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh by playing the tee off shot. 28 players including three judges from different states of the country participated in theGovernor’scompetition being held at Nainital Raj Bhawan.During the competition, Nainital High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Justice Ravindra Maithani, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, Justice Pankaj Purohit, Justice VivekSharma along with Justice Manmohan, Justice Naveen Chawla, Justice N Wazir were present. After the Governor reached Nainital, he was given a guard of honour. The competition has been organised for the first time in Raj Bhavan. It was held in 4 categories in whichwas the winner of, whilewas the runner. In Women’s Category, Madhu Sharma was the winner while Jasreen Kaur was. Best Scorer Among Judges Category Justice N Vajri was the winner while Justice Manmohan was the. In the Longest Drive Category,was the winner while Rakesh Khanna was theDM Dhiraj Garbyal, SSP Pankaj Bhatt and other sports officials were present on the occasion.