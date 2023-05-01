Mrinal Bharti wins Juris Golf Cup, Rahul Krishnan is runners up

Gov inaugurates Juris Golf Cup Tournament at Raj Bhawan Nainital
By Our Staff Reporter
Nainital, 29 Apr: The Juris Golf Cup tournament organised by the Legal Eagle Golfers’ Association (LEGA) was hosted at the Nainital Raj Bhavan Golf Course here today. The competition was inaugurated by the Governor, Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh by playing the tee off shot. 28 players including three judges from different states of the country participated in the Juris Governor’s Cup competition being held at Nainital Raj Bhawan.
During the competition, Nainital High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Justice Ravindra Maithani, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, Justice Pankaj Purohit, Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma along with Justice Manmohan, Justice Naveen Chawla, Justice N Wazir were present. After the Governor reached Nainital, he was given a guard of honour. The competition has been organised for the first time in Raj Bhavan. It was held in 4 categories in which Mrinal Bharti was the winner of Juris Cup, while Rahul Krishnan was the runner up. In Women’s Category, Madhu Sharma was the winner while Jasreen Kaur was runners up. Best Scorer Among Judges Category Justice N Vajri was the winner while Justice Manmohan was the runners–up. In the Longest Drive Category, Rahul Krishnan was the winner while Rakesh Khanna was the runners up.
DM Dhiraj Garbyal, SSP Pankaj Bhatt and other sports officials were present on the occasion.
Nainital, 29 Apr: The Juris Golf Cup tournament organised by the Legal Eagle Golfers’ Association (LEGA) was hosted at the Nainital Raj Bhavan Golf Course here today. The competition was inaugurated by the Governor, Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh by playing the tee off shot. 28 players including three judges from different states of the country participated in the Juris Governor’s Cup competition being held at Nainital Raj Bhawan.
During the competition, Nainital High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Justice Ravindra Maithani, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, Justice Pankaj Purohit, Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma along with Justice Manmohan, Justice Naveen Chawla, Justice N Wazir were present. After the Governor reached Nainital, he was given a guard of honour. The competition has been organised for the first time in Raj Bhavan. It was held in 4 categories in which Mrinal Bharti was the winner of Juris Cup, while Rahul Krishnan was the runner up. In Women’s Category, Madhu Sharma was the winner while Jasreen Kaur was runners up. Best Scorer Among Judges Category Justice N Vajri was the winner while Justice Manmohan was the runners–up. In the Longest Drive Category, Rahul Krishnan was the winner while Rakesh Khanna was the runners up.
DM Dhiraj Garbyal, SSP Pankaj Bhatt and other sports officials were present on the occasion.