MSME are important engines of the country’s and state’s economy : Assembly speaker

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 27 Jun: Sidcul Manufacturers’ Association organised a programme to commemorate International MSME Day, at Pure and Cure Healthcare Pharma Company of Sidcul Sector 07. Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, inaugurated the ceremony by lighting the lamp.

During the function, industries and financial institutions that have made outstanding contributions towards the MSME industry in the state were felicitated.

Khanduri , while congratulating all the entrepreneurs on International MSME Day, said that micro, small and medium industries are important engines of the country’s and state’s economy , which have amazing potential to spread the network of industries across India. The MSME sector can also play an important and decisive role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of reaching the country’s economy of $ 5 trillion by the year 2024-25.

She said that the government is also making every possible effort to promote micro, small and medium-scale industries. Apart from realizing the possibilities of increasing exports from the state by expanding industries in the state, the central and state governments are also paying special attention to ‘vocal for local’.

The Speaker further added that the industries should not be limited to Haridwar or Dehradun only, we should work to take the industries to the inaccessible areas of the mountains. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly talked about giving markets to self-help groups as well.

Chairman Harendra Garg, President Mohindra Ahuja, Secretary Raj Arora, Vikas Goyal, RC Jain, Ajay Jain and Ranjit Tibrewal were present on this occasion.