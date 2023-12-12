Muhurat marks commencement of short film ‘Graduate Farzana’

By HARISH SHARMA

Noida, 10 Dec: Ravi Sarin Film Institute in Film City Noida witnessed the muhurat of the upcoming Hindi film, ‘Graduate Farzana’, produced under the banner of GraphisAds, an advertising company.

The film narrates the inspiring journey of a young girl, Farzana, hailing from a middle-class Muslim family in Delhi. It aims to amplify the message of female empowerment by depicting Farzana’s remarkable feat of not only persuading her family to continue her education but also embracing entrepreneurship to shoulder her family’s financial responsibilities. The narrative echoes the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the pivotal role of empowered women in shaping a progressive society.

Mukesh Gupta, Chairman of GraphisAds, stated that the film strives to uplift the status of women in society, emphasising the pivotal contribution girls can make in driving India towards self-reliance.

Renowned personalities graced the event with their presence, extending their congratulations and sharing their perspectives. Malkit Singh, the celebrated Punjabi singer, acknowledged the necessity for narratives like ‘Graduate Farzana’, stating their inspirational impact on societal direction.

Padma Shri awardee Sheetal Mahajan, a distinguished skydiver, highlighted the challenges she faced, underscoring the positive message such a film conveys in today’s dynamic landscape.

Poet Popular Meerthi emphasised the film’s focus on addressing societal inequalities prevalent in the Muslim community while aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, envisioning it as a cinematic milestone in portraying social disparities.

The film’s association with Ravi Sarin Film Institute showcases the dedication to nurturing emerging talents, as two promising students, Kashish Chaudhary and Azra Khan, have been selected for pivotal roles.

Director Irshad Delhiwala, also the scriptwriter, expressed the film’s commitment to portraying the contemporary challenges and aspirations of girls in Muslim society. He lauded the cohesive effort of the talented team, carefully selected after a year-long search for expertise in every domain.

The Muhurat witnessed the presence of key crew members, including cinematographer Sanjay Dattani, Chief Assistant Director, film editor, and the distinguished cast comprising Sangeeta Suyal, Yamin Ansari, Intezaar Khan, Sanjay Goyal, Sanjay Jain, and Jai Bhatia.