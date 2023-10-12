Municipal polls to get delayed in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: Sources in the State Election Commission have indicated that the municipal elections in the state are almost certain to be delayed. The term of the Urban Local Bodies in the state is ending on 5 December and the commission is yet to start the preparations for the polls in right earnest. Even the reserved constituencies have not been finalised as yet and, therefore, there is all likelihood that the administration of the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state will be handed over to administrators (government officials in place of elected representatives).

It may be recalled that while hearing a PIL with respect to possible delay in holding the civic polls, the Uttarakhand High Court issued a notice to the State Election Commission seeking its response on the status of preparations for the municipal polls.

It is worth noting that without completing the delimitation process of the wards and deciding on the reservations, it is not possible to hold the elections. As per the rules, the State Election Commission ought to have begun the process for holding the elections at least six months before the term of the ULBs ends. Due to lack of preparations, the possibility of holding the elections in time is very slim. Not only this, sources also indicate that the government intends to defer the municipal polls till after the Lok Sabha Polls due next year before May. Under the circumstances, it now appears that the ULB polls will be held only after May, next year. Till such time, the administration of the ULBs will be in the hands of administrators once the term of the local bodies ends on 5 December.