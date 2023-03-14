Munna Singh Chauhan criticises Opposition for obstructing Governor’s address

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 13 Mar: BJP MLA from Vikasnagar, Munna Singh Chauhan today addressed the media after the Governor’s address. Chauhan reminded that the address is an important vision document of an elected government, which reflects its commitment and vision towards resolving various issues and for development. This particular address was a reflection of the continued resolve of the government to take the state forward on the road of development. However, by staging a protest against the address and obstructing it, the Opposition had lost an opportunity to be part of the development journey of the state.

He reminded that, as highlighted by the Governor, due to the result of the BJP Government’s hard work over the past six years, the state’s per capita income had risen significantly to over Rs 2 lakhs which is about 37 percent higher than the national average.

He also highlighted that the Governor’s address mentioned some of the points which had been mentioned in the President’s Address in Parliament because, being a special category state, a large number of schemes and projects are running here with Central funds and aid. This was the achievement of the double engine government. The state government does not wish to leave even the smallest gap between the possible central aid reaching the state and its thorough implementation.

Chauhan stated that there are, at present, around 15 to 17 thousand government jobs vacant. Even if all are filled up, this would result in giving jobs to just 17,000 persons, while the total number of unemployed youth registered with the Employment Exchange is around 10 lakhs. No government can directly give jobs to so many and the only solution is private employment and self-employment. He asserted that the government is fully committed to promoting self employment at all levels and is also actively promoting startups. The government is committed to promoting entrepreneurship and to transformation of the agriculture and horticulture sectors. The Governor’s address indicates a fine and clearly laid out strategy to achieve this. The address is a reflection of the strong foundation for a golden future ahead for the state.