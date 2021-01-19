Murals to display culture & tradition at Kumbh Mela

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 17 Jan: Haridwar is preparing for the ‘Kumbh Mela’, as part of which it is adorning itself in the colours of culture and folk traditions. Pilgrims will also get to see wall paintings that depict scenes of religious, folk and cultural life. The beautification is going hand in hand with a general clean up of the city.

According to Chief Miniser Trivendra Singh Rawat, “The State Government is committed to a divine and splendid Kumbh. The effort will be to ensure that the millions of visiting pilgrims will become acquainted with the cultural and artistic traditions.”

Painting has become one of the primary modes of pursuing this objective. Murals have been made on the walls of government buildings, bridges, ghats, etc., with religious and folk art motifs. This has been done under the Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority’s ‘Paint My City’ campaign. This work is already attracting praise. People are hoping that these are preserved and maintained over time.

According to Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, many institutions have collaborated in this task. He added that preparations for the Kumbh are nearly complete.