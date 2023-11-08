Murmu emphasises on greater use of technology to face global challenges

President attends Convocation Ceremony of GBPUAT

By Our Staff Reporter

Pantnagar, 7 Nov: President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 35th Convocation of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, here, today. Speaking on the occasion, she reminded that the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology was established to promote agricultural education and development of the agricultural sector in the country. Since inception, it has become a centre of excellence for agricultural education, research and growth. She noted that, spread over 11000 acres of area, it is one of the largest universities in the world.

Murmu recalled that Nobel Laureate Dr Norman Borlaug had named Pantnagar University the ‘Harbinger of the Green Revolution’. Mexican wheat varieties developed by Norman Borlaug were tested in this University. It has played an effective role in the success of the green revolution. Everyone associated with the agriculture sector knows about the ‘Pantnagar Seeds’. The seeds developed at the Pantnagar University are used by farmers across the country to increase crop quality and yield. She expressed confidence that Pantnagar University would continue to play a leading role in the development of the country’s agricultural sector.

She added that dissemination of research being done in the field of agriculture to the farmers is necessary for agricultural development. She was happy to note that this University is assisting the rural community through various climate resilient technologies.

The President emphasised that the education system needs to keep pace with the technological, economic and social developments taking place globally. Educational institutions should produce industry ready graduates who can create employment and compete in the technology driven world. She stated that the world is moving towards natural and organic farming to deal with problems like climate change and soil degradation. Eco-friendly food habits are also being promoted. Researchers, scientists and faculty members of this university would play an important role in giving priority to millets in our food habits.

The President added that use of the latest technology is necessary to face global challenges. She appreciated the Pantnagar University for initiating digital solutions in agriculture through crop management, nano-technology, organic farming, etc. She noted that the University is also taking steps on use of Artificial Intelligence. She was happy to note that this University has developed its own agricultural drone which can spray several hectares of land in a few minutes. She expressed confidence that the benefits of drone technology would reach the farmers soon.

Murmu, on this occasion, honoured Neha Bisht with the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for being the best graduate in the academic year 2022-23. Along with this, a total of 1041 UG, PG and PhD holders were given degrees in the academic session 2022-23.

Chancellor/Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said that this convocation would not only guide the recipients of degrees but will also enlighten them throughout their life. He reminded the degree holders that education is not just about getting a degree, it is also a medium to attain self-knowledge, empowerment and transformation. Through education, a person will be able to earn a better livelihood for his or her family. It would also play a new role in the upliftment of the country.

Singh reminded that this university has made a special contribution in bringing the green revolution in the country, as a result of which, the country has not only become self-sufficient in food grain production, but also one of the major exporters of agricultural produce. Agriculture has been the fundamental basis of India’s economy. The record production of food grains in India during the year 2022-23 was 330.5 million tonnes, which was 15 million tonnes more than the previous year 2021-22. Apart from this, the export of Indian agricultural products stood at USD 50.2 million during the financial year 2022-23.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that, today, women are leading in every field. He said that the degree holders will help in increasing agricultural production by holding various posts in the country and the state. The Shri Anna Yojana has received recognition at the international level. Shri Anna is also beneficial for health. The government is also making full efforts to ensure that the farmers of the state get better prices for their produce. Now the land of farmers is being purchased by the government from their homes at MSP rates.

On this occasion, MP Ajay Bhatt, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr MS Chauhan, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Rawat, DIG Dr Yogendra Rawat, DM Udayraj Singh, SSP Manjunath TC, Pankaj Bhatt and other officers, college professors and degree holders were also present.