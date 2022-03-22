Mussoorie BJP celebrates Dhami’s return

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 21 Mar: BJP workers celebrated here after the announcement that Pushkar Singh Dhami would be the Chief Minister again. They fed each other sweets and set off fireworks.

Talking to reporters, Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal said that the Uttarakhand election 2022 was contested under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. He visited all the constituencies and gave less time to his own. He told the people about the policies of the Centre and the State BJP Governments. This is the reason that a full majority government of the BJP would be formed again in Uttarakhand. He said that the central leadership rewarded Pushkar Singh Dhami for the development of the state along with strengthening the organisation and winning the trust of the public.

He declared that he had complete confidence that, under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand would witness comprehensive development.

Also present on the occasion were General Secretary Kushal Rana, Satish Dhoundiyal, Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar, General Secretary Sapna Sharma, Anita Pundir, Anita Dhanai, BJP Yuva Morcha President Amit Panwar, General Secretary Abhilash, Anil Singh Anu, Ajay Sodiyal, Kunal, etc.