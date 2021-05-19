Mussoorie BJP distributes masks, sanitisers

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 18 May: Masks and sanitisers were distributed by the Mussoorie BJP to the health workers of the Municipality, here, today.

Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal said that the party is distributing masks and sanitisers to frontline employees with the support of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. Some demands of the sanitation workers would be placed before Minister Joshi.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie BJP General Secretary Kushal Rana, BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Abhilash, Anil Singh and others.