Mussoorie BJP prays for well-being of Corona victims

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 4 Apr: The Mussoorie BJP Mahila Morcha today prayed for the health of the victims of Corona, as also that of Cabinet Minister and local MLA Ganesh Joshi at a havan held at Sanatan Dharma Mandir, here.

The priests, under the leadership of BJP Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar, performed the religious rituals. Prayers were offered for the well being of all Corona-infected patients.

Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal and Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar said that, a few days ago, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi was diagnosed with corona. For this reason, the havan had been organised. Many people, including Arvind Semwal, Sapna Sharma, Anita Dhanai, Anita Saxena, Rakesh Aggarwal, Chandrakala Sayana, Promila Negi, Narendra Padiyar, Rajeshwari Rawat and Rajshree Rawat were present on the occasion.