Mussoorie Cantt Dehradun plans to introduce e-vehicles

By SUNIL SONKER

MUSSOORIE, 23 Feb: Preparations have begun to install the country’s first electric vehicle hill station in the Cantonment Board area, here. In view of the increasing problem of tourist pressure and traffic in Mussoorie Cantonment, preparations are being made to develop the Cantonment as an electric vehicle hill station. The road from Mussoorie to the Cantonment Board is narrow, due to which traffic jams are frequently experienced. Several companies have been invited by the Cantonment Board for the purpose. Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Rathore said that, according to the plan, companies will provide vehicles suitable to the incline and width of the roads. Soon, trials of electric vehicles will also be conducted. He added that a multi-level parking lot is also being constructed in the cantonment with capacity for more than 100 vehicles. The DPR for it is being prepared and soon will be sent to the government for approval. He added that work is being done under many schemes to develop the Cantonment Board from the point of view of tourism. Several multinational companies wish to open cafes in the Cantonment area. The development would be done ensuring there is no tampering with the beauty of the area. The Cantonment here is very famous for its greenery along with its natural beauty, so the responsibility of preserving it is paramount.