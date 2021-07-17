Mussoorie celebrates Harela with enthusiasm

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 16 Jul: During Harela festival celebrations held here, today, various organisations called upon the people to protect the environment by planting trees at their own level. On this occasion, saplings were planted by Mussoorie Sadbhavna in Mussoorie Court premises, while Mussoorie Kotwal Rajeev Rauthan along with a police force planted various fruit trees along with villagers in Kyarkuli Bhatta village. Under the aegis of the Municipal Council, the organisation, ‘Robust’, celebrated Harela by planting 1000 saplings at MPG College and Dhobighat.

Municipal Councilor Jasbir Kaur said that Harela is not only a festival but also has importance from the environmental point of view. BJP leader Mohan Patwal said that, seeing today’s participation, it seemed that the youth are aware of their culture and environment.

Harela festival was celebrated with great pomp in at RN Bhargava Inter College. The Principal of the school and all the teachers and staff planted medicinal saplings such as Neem, Walnut, Lemon, etc. Local residents Shakuntala, Roshni and Bina Negi have taken the responsibility of maintaining the plants.

The Mussoorie Mahila Morcha planted saplings in Hotel Connaught Castle premises.