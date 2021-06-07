Mussoorie Cong distributes ration to needy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 6 Jun: Ration was distributed to the needy by the Mussoorie Congress Committee in collaboration with the Sant Nirankari Mission.

Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Agrawal said on the occasion that they were continuously working to help the poor in Mussoorie by distributing rations to them. The Congress workers were providing rations from door to door.

Today, ration was given to those who had not been helped in any way so far. He lamented that the so called development work being done by the government was not visible on the ground. BJP leaders and workers were gathering people and distributing ration in violation of Covid rules, while the Congress was doing door-to-door distribution. He said that there is a huge difference between the words and deeds of the BJP, which had completely failed in dealing with the corona infection.

He expressed confidence that in 2022 and 2024 elections the BJP would be given a fitting reply. He said that the prices of vegetables, pulses, edible oil, petrol, diesel, etc., were touching the sky. Nothing was being done about it. The poor and middle class people were very upset.

Present on this occasion were Jot Singh Gunsola, Congress President Gaurav Aggarwal, Rajiv Agarwal, Manzur Ahmed, Mukesh Rao, Shivani Bharti, Mohammad Shahrukh, Mohd Sarfaraz, Nisha Tamta, Mohd Kamil, Pooja Lal, Saurav Sonkar, Arvind Sonkar and others.