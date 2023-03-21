Mussoorie Congress felicitates new City President

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 19 Mar: Amit Gupta has been appointed President of the Mussoorie City Congress. A programme was organised by Congress workers at the Congress Bhawan, here, to welcome Amit Gupta. On this occasion, Congress workers celebrated by distributing sweets, and setting off fireworks at Picture Palace Chowk. Gupta was garlanded and presented bouquets.

On this occasion, all the workers unitedly called for preparing for the upcoming 2023 municipal elections. However, along with many senior Congress leaders, former President Gaurav Agarwal did not participate in the programme, regarding which many workers expressed their displeasure.

Senior Congress leader Upendra Thapli said that the newly appointed president, Amit Gupta, is a young face that will strengthen the party by taking all the workers together. Under his leadership, the policy of the Congress party would be taken to the masses. He alleged that some people have joined the Congress for selfish reasons and did not come to attend the reception.

Expressing gratitude to State President Karan Mahra, the newly appointed President, Amit Gupta, said that he would try to live up to the trust that had been reposed in him. The party would be strengthened by taking each and every worker of the Congress together so that it could perform better in Mussoorie and surrounding areas.

He targeted the BJP, saying inflation, corruption, recruitment scam and other scams are at their peak in the country and the state, but the government continues to sleep. Congress continued to play the role of a strong opposition and worked in the interest of the public.

Present on the occasion were Ram Prasad Kavi, Bhagwati Prasad Kukreti, Bharosi Rawat, Mahima Nand, Sushil Aharwal, Mahesh Chand, Megh Singh Kandari, Wasim Khan, Gaurav Gupta, Akshat Verma, Nagender Uniyal, Surendra Singh Rawat, Nafis Qureshi, Kamil Ali, Mukesh Panwar and many others.