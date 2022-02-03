Mussoorie Congress workers enthused by Priyanka visit

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 2 Feb: There was a lot of enthusiasm in the Congress here, today, regarding the visit of Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to Dehradun. Priyanka Gandhi addressed 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand virtually and appealed to the people to vote for the party. She also released the Congress election manifesto for the state.

Congress workers asserted that, due to the arrival of Priyanka Gandhi, new energy had been infused among them. No work had been done by BJP leaders and the common people were suffering from their wrong policies. The prices of petrol and diesel were touching the sky, and price of gas had broken all records. The BJP governments at the centre and the state had done nothing about it.

They claimed that, this time, the people would give a fitting reply to the BJP by handing over power to the Congress. They added that Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi had also not done anything for the development of Mussoorie and only misled the public with false promises. Big corruption has been carried out in the name of schemes, which would cause people of Mussoorie to make Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi sit at home. They had full faith in Congress candidate Godavari Thapli, who would win with a huge margin. The development of the state was possible and inflation, as well as corruption, could be stopped only under a Congress government.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Agarwal, Rami Devi, Kedar Singh Chauhan, Councilor Darshan Rawat, Pooja Lal, Chand Khan, Kamal Ali, Mahimanand, Bharosi Rawat, Wasim Khan, Megh Singh Kandari, Jagpal Gusai, Kuldeep Rauchela, Nandlal Sonkar, Jaipal Rana, Saurabh Sonkar and others.