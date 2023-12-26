Mussoorie International Film Festival holds panel discussion on ‘Film Making in U’khand’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 25Dec: The first evening of the Mussoorie International Film Festival hosted a panel discussion on the topic, “Film and Film Making in Uttarakhand”. The panel discussion was held in the grand ballroom of the Savoy with Shubhadarshini Singh, Mohammed Ali Shah and Gopala Krishna as panellists.

Singh shared her experiences of making films in Uttarakhand in the 1990s, and how she shot in remote villages and loved the charming ways of life in the mountains.

Mohammed Ali Shah shared the story of his journey from being an army guy to being an actor, and how he ended up holding the record for highest number of Ted Ex speeches.

Gopal Krishna, the Founder of the Festival, shared his thoughts about how Mussoorie can be re-envisioned as a destination for Cinema and Art through Film, Literary and Arts Festivals. Gopal also spoke about how Uttarakhand is full of fascinating stories, and these stories are waiting to be told.

The discussion was followed by screening of the award winning documentary film, ‘Savoy’s Saga of an Icon’.

General Zamiruddin Shah, brother of Naseeruddin Shah, was also present during the screening of the film.