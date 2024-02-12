Mussoorie Kotwal holds meeting on security & traffic systems

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 11 Feb: Kotwal Arvind Chaudhary held a meeting with officials of the Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association and Mussoorie Hotel Association at the Kotwali here, today, on improving the security and traffic system.

The Kotwal issued instructions to all to install better quality CCTV cameras in hotels, restaurants and other establishments. He advised that CCTV cameras also be installed in the parking, entry, exit and roadsides of the hotels and the DVR capacity should be at least 15 days. The recording of CCTV cameras needed to be, both, audio and video. No vehicle ought to be parked at designated parking and not on the road by the management of any hotel. After 11 p.m., he wanted hotel managements not serve liquor to the tourists. He said that Mussoorie is a tourist destination and any suspect could commit crime anywhere and come and hide in Mussoorie. If the hotel manager and staff find any guest suspicious, then they should immediately report it to the police station.

General Secretary of the Mussoorie Traders’ Welfare Association Jagjit Kukreja said that the Kotwal continuously takes suggestions from traders and hotel operators to improve the security and traffic system. Work on laying drinking water lines is being done in both the main markets of Landour, due to which the traffic has been diverted to the South Road, causing a continuous jam. He asked the Kotwal to deploy additional police force in the Landour area.

The President of Mussoorie Hotel Association, Sanjay Aggarwal, said that it is also necessary to take the identity cards and telephone numbers of all the tourists coming to the hotel. He emphasised that the Mussoorie Hotel Association provides all possible cooperation to the police and administration.

Also present on this occasion were SSI Vinod Rana, Hotel Association President Sanjay Aggarwal, General Secretary Ajay Bhargava, Treasurer Nagendra Uniyal, Atul Aggarwal Anurag Rastogi and many others.