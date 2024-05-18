Mussoorie Police prepares for Tourism Season

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 16 May: All preparations are being made by Mussoorie Police for the tourism and travel season. No parking and jam prone areas are being monitored with the help of drones. Mussoorie CO Anuj Arya has taken personal command of these preparations. He is taking suggestions from various organisations and senior citizens of Mussoorie to improve the traffic system.

Arya said that people are being made aware about the traffic rules in Mussoorie and vehicles parked in no parking zones are being challaned so that there is no jam in the city. Additional police force has also been arranged and vehicles will be diverted on various connecting routes of Mussoorie on weekends. Passengers going to Gangotri, Yamunotri are being sent from Dehradun towards Vikasnagar so that there is no jam in Mussoorie. He said that reflectors are being installed in accident prone areas in Mussoorie and surrounding areas so that accidents can be prevented. The National Highways and Public Works Department have been asked to install roadside parapets where needed. Till Thursday, challans have been issued against a total of 41 people, six vehicles have been seized and one vehicle has been seized for drinking and driving.