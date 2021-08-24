Mussoorie road blocked for over a month

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 23 Aug: The road to Samrat Hotel near Mall Road has been closed for the last one month by debris deposited after a landslide, causing great inconvenience to the local people.

Neither the local administration nor the municipality is taking any initiative to open the road.

According to the people, the road is used by many. The work on repairing the collapsed portion is also being done at a very slow pace. People have demanded that the SDM take action against officials concerned.