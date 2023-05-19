Mussoorie Rotary Club distributes scholarships to 93 meritorious students

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 18 May: Ved Prakash Kalta, Circle President, Rotary District 3080, reached here, today, on an official visit to Rotary Club Mussoorie. Kalta was accorded a grand welcome at a function organised at a hotel auditorium, here.

Shailendra Karnwal of Rotary Club formally introduced him to the gathering. Scholarships worth about Rs 3.5 lakh were distributed to 93 meritorious students from 13 Hindi Medium schools on the occasion.

Manoranjan Tripathi, President of Rotary Club Mussoorie, informed those present about the activities of the entire Rotary year, and Secretary Deepak Agarwal, through an audio-visual presentation, presented the work being done by the club for social welfare. Divisional President VP Kalta praised the work being done by Rotary Club Mussoorie and advised the people of nearby villages to take advantage of the initiative, Rotary Chalen Gaon Ki Ore. Spectacles were also provided to 26 children selected in the recently concluded eye test camp.

Dr Ujjwal Malhotra, Dr Srishti Karnwal and Dr Ravi Chowdhary were felicitated on the occasion. Municipality President Anuj Gupta, Assistant Governor Pradeep Batra, Manmohan Karnwal Ranveer Singh, Nupur Karnwal, etc., were present on this occasion.