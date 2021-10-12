Mussoorie Rotary Club organises disaster management workshop

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Oct: A workshop on disaster management was organised by the Mussoorie Rotary Club, here, in the auditorium of Mahatma Yogeshwar Saraswati Shishu Mandir Inter College. The workshop was organised in three phases under the leadership of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commander Ajay Bhatt.

Jot Singh Gunsola, President of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, was the Chief Guest. Officers and jawans of SDRF briefed the youngsters on disaster management issues. They were taught the elements of search and rescue in case of disaster. SDRF Inspector Pramod Rawat told the students also taught the first aid methods to the students.

Arjun Kantura, President, Rotary Club Mussoorie, appreciated the efforts of SDRF and asked the students to pass on the information learned from them to others.

Commandant Ajay Bhatt said that, from time to time, local people and students are made aware of disaster management techniques by SDRF so that people’s lives can be saved through the timely participation of local people. He said that SDRF teams are deployed in 31 disaster-prone areas all over Uttarakhand, who help the people by responding immediately at the time of need. He said that the NDRF teams face difficulties during the floods in most hilly areas, but they face the challenges with fortitude. He said that the SDRF is equipped with all modern equipment and is fully prepared to deal with any disaster.

Retired IG Manoranjan Tripathi said that Rotary Club is making the students aware about disaster management.

Jot Singh Gunsola said that Uttarakhand is a disaster prone area, which is why SDRF and NDRF teams play an important role in carrying out relief and rescue work. He said that public participation is necessary at the time of disaster. If they know the necessary techniques, then precious lives can be saved. He said that workshops on disaster management should be organised from time to time in all the schools and communities.

Arjun Kantura, Nitish Mohan Agarwal, Vipul Mittal, Ranveer Singh, Shailendra Karnwal, Manmohan Karnwal, Rajesh Saxena, etc., were present on this occasion.