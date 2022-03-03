Mussoorie SDM orders completion of works on Mall Road by 20 Mar

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 2 Mar: Work is being done these days on laying drinking water lines in various parts of Mussoorie under the Mussoorie Yamuna Drinking Water Scheme at a cost of Rs 144 crore. The Mall Road has been dug up for laying the line several times. There is a lot of resentment among the people about the rubble left on the roadside along with the damage caused to the roads.

Mussoorie SDM Naresh Durgapal has given strict instructions to the Jal Nigam officials and the contractor to dispose of the debris and complete repair of the road at the earliest.

Along with the officials of the Jal Nigam, the contractor was also reprimanded for the laxity displayed in getting the work done. The SDM said that Mall Road is the main tourist destination, here, where tourists like to roam on foot. The condition of the Mall Road has caused major problems. The shopkeepers of Mall Road are also badly affected. He set the deadline of 20 March for completion of the work.

Durgapal also disclosed that, complaints are being received about construction underway by cutting into the mountains. He has asked the Executive Engineer of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority, Atul Gupta, to identify all such illegal sites. He plans to conduct on-site inspection and if illegal constructions are found, these would be sealed and demolished.